ETL GLOBAL has announced the 20th-anniversary celebration of MDDP, one of its members in Poland and a leading independent tax advisory firm of the country.
The firm started the festivities with what has been described as a “lively” carnival party, expressing its “heartfelt gratitude” to the entire team for their two decades of service. The evening was a “vibrant blend of laughter, happiness, and unforgettable memories” as guests were invited to reminisce over archival photos, tracing the company’s journey from its beginnings to the present day. This event marks just the beginning of MDDP’s year-long anniversary celebration.
Today, the firm comprises 200 experts in various tax fields including VAT, income taxes, international taxes, transfer pricing, local taxes, tax and court proceedings, as well as customs and excise duty. The company’s professionals engage in innovative tax cases and projects in Poland and across Europe, actively participating in consultations of draft legislation processes. Additionally, they serve as experts for the European Commission, business organisations and trade associations.
ETL GLOBAL has congratulated MDDP on this milestone and has noted that it is “proud to have such a dedicated and successful member firm” as representative in Poland.
