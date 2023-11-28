CPAmerica’s Tax Conference was held between 5-8 November, 2023, at the Sandia Resort in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This annual meeting is one of more than 15 signature events CPAmerica holds throughout the year. With nearly 200 individuals representing 60 member firms in attendance, the 2023 meeting was one of the best yet.
This year’s meeting featured noteworthy speakers providing insights into a variety of tax-related topics. National taxpayer advocate, Erin Collins, returned once again to open the meeting with her ‘highly anticipated’ keynote presentation. Additionally, Upstream Academy’s Sam Allred, presented to the group for his last time before retirement.
The 2023 tax advisory committee chair, Todd Miller, led the executive committee session that included member recognition, reviewing and setting goals, and voting on the 2025 meeting location.
Miller shared that seven partners from their firm were in attendance this year and ‘always enjoy’ all that the Tax Conference has to offer. Many members return to the Tax Conference each year because of the timely topics, desirable locations, and camaraderie among members. This year’s meeting included a member who has attended 33 consecutive CPAmerica Tax Conferences.
Miller said: “Year after year, CPAmerica continues to put on a tremendous Tax Conference.”
“The speakers at this year’s conference were top-notch and engaging, and the opportunity to network with the various sponsors provided the attendees an up-close-and-personal chance to speak with vendors who continue to help member firms stay on the leading edge of the profession.”
He added: “Most importantly, the conference provided a great opportunity for member firm representatives to spend time together and collaborate on ways in which we can help each other navigate the most challenging issues our firms continue to face.”
The 2024 Tax Conference will be held 10-13 November at the El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.