JHM Certified Public Accountants, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has joined CPAmerica, an accounting association of independent, certified public accounting firms.

Since their founding in 1977, JHM Certified Public Accountants has grown into one of the most respected accounting firms and business advisors serving the Chattanooga community and surrounding region. The firm serves clients as a business advisor for construction, healthcare, nonprofit and governmental entities, manufacturing, real estate, and employee benefit plans, among other industries. As an added value to the firm’s wide range of industry expertise within the office, JHM Certified Public Accountants’ goal is to create professional and personal relationships with its clients to help their businesses thrive.

Commenting on this, JHM managing partner, Dean Krech, “We are excited and honoured to join the approximately 90 other large member firms in CPAmerica,”

“We look forward to future collaborations with each of them as we further JHM’s strategic growth and expansion initiatives. The wide array of resources the Association offers will allow us to better serve our team, our clients and the Chattanooga community.”

As an exclusive association of independent CPA firms, CPAmerica provides opportunities for its members to continuously improve. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, providing its members and their clients’ access to high quality support around the world from other network member firms.

CPAmerica president and CEO, Grace Horvath, added: “JHM Certified Public Accountants is a strong addition to our membership, and we’re thrilled to welcome them.

“As we celebrate our 45th year helping firms, we’re proud to attract quality

firms like JHM Certified Public Accountants that share a mindset with their peers for growth and improvement through

sharing.”