CPAmerica, Inc. has announced that it will be welcoming Aiwyn as a new preferred provider for the association. This new partnership will offer member firms access to Aiwyn’s Practice Automation platform, a software solution built for accounting firms that automates and optimises critical revenue processes including billing, payments, and AR collections.

Founded in 2020, Aiwyn states that its mission is “to enhance the full revenue cycle for accounting firms by integrating with existing practice management and CRM systems to unlock client & firm data, automate processes, and increase cash flow.”

On this, Aiwyin co-founder and CEO, Justin Adams, commented: “We are thrilled to be a Preferred Provider and look forward to continuing to work with CPAmerica further in 2023.

“Delighting customers and helping firms provide the best client experience is top-of-mind for Aiwyn. We are fortunate to work with top firms in the United States who continue to be champions of Aiwyn’s brand and solutions, and looking forward to connecting with CPAmerica firms at events this year.”

CPAmerica president & CEO, Grace Horvath, concluded: “We are pleased to continue to expand the technology solution resources that help our members improve their firms.

“Members were eager to let us know about the quality of Aiwyn’s products and services, which is the beginning of the vetting process to get the seal of approval to become a Preferred Provider to the association. Welcoming Aiwyn as a Preferred Provider to meet our member needs continues to strengthen our association.”