Oracle has announced new generative AI capabilities within the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite that will help customers improve decision making and enhance the employee and customer experience. The latest AI additions include new generative AI capabilities embedded in existing business workflows across finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service, as well as an expansion of the Oracle Guided Journeys’ extensibility framework to enable customers and partners to incorporate more generative AI capabilities to support their unique industry and competitive needs.

Commenting on this, Oracle executive vice president of applications development, Steve Miranda, said: “We are committed to delivering innovation that matters to our customers, and the combination of OCI, Fusion Applications, and the thousands of customers that use these applications daily enables us to continually improve our services and deliver best-in-class AI.

“We have been using AI in our applications for several years and now we are introducing more ways for customers to take advantage of generative AI across the suite. With additional embedded capabilities and an expanded extensibility framework, our customers can quickly and easily take advantage of the latest generative AI advancements to help increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, and improve the employee and customer experience.”

50+ Embedded Generative AI Capabilities

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and leveraging its leading AI services, Oracle supports over 50 generative AI use cases that are embedded within Oracle Fusion Applications and designed to respect customers’ enterprise data, privacy, and security. With OCI Generative AI Service, no customer data is shared with large language model (LLM) providers or seen by other customers. In addition, an individual customer is the only entity allowed to use custom models trained on its data. To further protect sensitive information, role-based security is embedded directly into Oracle Fusion Applications workflows that only recommends content that end users are entitled to view.

Newly embedded generative AI capabilities include:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP):

Insight narratives: Help identify anomalies, variances, and biases based on pattern recognition. With AI-generated narratives, based on a single insight or multiple related insights in Oracle’s Intelligent Performance Management (IPM) Insight, organisations gain richer context and actionable explanations to drive smarter decisions.

Management reporting narratives: Help finance professionals explain variances and trends impacting the business. With generative AI-powered management reporting narratives and contextual collaboration for finance and operating functions, organisations can improve productivity and efficiently develop accurate reports.

Predictive forecast explanations: Help finance professionals generate contextual commentary to explain forecasts produced by predictive models and key factors driving the prediction. With generative AI-powered explanations, organisations can help demystify the inner workings of predictive models, build trust and confidence in forecasts, and enable broader adoption of predictive forecasting models.

Project program status summary generation: Helps program managers generate executive summaries using details drawn from projects and sub-programs. With generative AI-powered status summaries, organisations can improve project transparency by surfacing key insights and outliers and reduce time spent on preparing status reports.

Project plan and proposal generation: Helps project managers generate tailored project plans based on opportunity details, similar past projects, and best practices. With generative AI providing key points and narratives to include in plans and proposals, organisations can reduce time needed to develop plans and improve operational efficiency.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM):

Item description generation: Helps product specialists quickly generate standardised product descriptions that highlight SEO keywords. With generative AI support for item descriptions in Oracle Product Lifecycle Management, organistions can save time, reduce errors, and improve the overall quality of product descriptions to increase customer engagement and boost sales.

Supplier recommendations: Help procurement professionals quickly and efficiently add suppliers to their organisation’s supply chain. With generative AI-powered supplier recommendations embedded in Oracle Procurement, organisations can use information such as product descriptions and purchase categories to identify suppliers, improve sourcing efficiency, help lower costs, and reduce supplier risk.

Negotiation summaries: Help procurement professionals quickly generate a customised cover page summary for a specific negotiation. With generative AI-powered assisted authoring embedded in Oracle Procurement, organisations can accelerate negotiations, increase savings, reduce risk, and maximise supplier outcomes.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM):

Job category landing pages: Help career site administrators quickly build high-quality landing pages for different job categories. With richer generative AI-built career sites in Oracle Recruiting, organisations can deliver tailored experiences for candidate audiences and increase candidate engagement.

Job match explanations: Help candidates spend less time determining if a job opening is best suited for their background and career goals by presenting them with a summary of how well they fit a job. With generative AI providing immediate feedback in Oracle Recruiting, candidates can better understand where they may best fit within an organisation.

Candidate assistant: Helps candidates find answers to common questions about the company, benefits, and job-specific requirements in a simple conversational experience. With generative AI providing immediate answers in Oracle Recruiting, organisations can keep candidates engaged while reviewing career sites and job opportunities.

Manager survey generation: Helps managers generate quick surveys for their teams with manager-defined structure and formatting. With generative AI in Oracle Cloud HCM’s Manager Activity Center, organisations can get timely employee feedback to quickly inform actions and decisions.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX):

Service webchat summaries: Help call center agents generate intelligent, concise, and clear summaries of customer chat sessions based on the transcription of the engagement. With generative AI creating high-quality summaries of chat interactions in Oracle Service, organisations can accurately track ongoing issues, reduce manual tasks for service agents, and improve the customer and employee experience.

Assisted authoring for sales content: Helps salespeople improve productivity by generating customer success stories from closed-won account history. With generative AI quickly producing relevant supporting content in Oracle Sales, organisations can close new deals faster.

Assisted authoring and recommendations for marketing collateral: Helps marketers improve productivity by providing subject line recommendations, email and landing page copy, and design recommendations that improve audience engagement. With generative AI supporting the development of assets in Oracle Marketing, organisations can improve the speed and relevance of marketing campaigns and optimise performance.

Generative AI Extensibility with Oracle Guided Journeys:

Oracle Guided Journeys now provides an extensibility framework that allows Oracle Cloud HCM and Oracle Cloud SCM customers and partners to add their own generative AI capabilities that complement and seamlessly integrate with their existing Oracle Fusion Applications investments. As part of this framework, organisations can choose a preferred LLM provider to support their unique industry and competitive needs. With Oracle Guided Journeys extensibility, customers and partners can help accelerate innovation and respond to changing market conditions with greater speed.

Oracle Fusion Applications’ generative AI services are powered by OCI, which hosts both prebuilt and custom models. Leveraging OCI Supercluster, which includes bare metal compute instances, ultra-low latency RDMA networking, and high-performance storage, OCI helps accelerates LLM training with the highest performance at the lowest cost. This allows Oracle to deliver the fastest AI innovation in the industry and attract the best enterprise-focused innovators, including Cohere, to build on OCI, further contributing to the innovation feedback cycle.