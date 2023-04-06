Crowe has appointed Steve Maslin and Gary Kildare as its first Independent Non Executives (INE).

Steve Maslin

A chartered accountant, Steve Maslin has over 40 years’ experience in the profession and has held key audit and leadership roles during his time at Grant Thornton, prior to retiring in 2019.

During his tenure at Grant Thornton, Maslin was appointed Chair of the Global Public Policy Committee (GPPC), which represents the six largest accounting networks in dialogue with stakeholders such as global institutional investors, banking authorities, the OECD and audit regulators.

Maslin also spent seven years as Chair of the same firm’s Partner Oversight Board, which ensures the firm acts in the partnership’s interest and meets the public interest responsibilities expected of a leading accounting firm.

He also held a variety of leadership positions including Office Managing Partner (first for London West and subsequently for the London Gatwick office) and National Head of Audit, running an audit portfolio of the firm’s highest profile audits, as well as significant not for profit bodies.

Today, Maslin holds two commercial non-executive positions on the board of Nuffield Health and Carey Group Limited; and two charitable roles with The Royal Collection Trust and The Gurkha Museum.

Gary Kildare

Kildare spent over three decades with software and professional services organisation, the IBM Corporation. He is the former Chief Human Resources Officer for Europe and Global Head of Labour Relations and was a member of IBMs Senior Leadership Group appointed by the CEO to provide global leadership and stewardship across key strategic areas to accelerate growth.

Working at country, European and global level, Kildare undertook major transformation projects covering people and culture, M&A, divestitures, growth markets, business start-ups, restructuring, enterprise risk, and business control.

Kildare also sat on IBM’s UK Pension Board, as well as chairing the Diversity and Inclusion Council, Enterprise Risk Committee, the European Works Council, leading the Global Investigations function and chairing the Disciplinary Action Review Committee. His remits spanned from identifying and mitigating global business risks to managing employee and union risks and DEI.

Kildare holds a number of INE and governance roles and is experienced as an INE in a regulatory environment. He has a portfolio of non-executive director and board advisory roles in the public sector, education and for charities.

Nigel Bostock, Chief Executive Officer, Crowe

Crowe chief executive officer, Nigel Bostock, said: “The role Independent Non Executives play in protecting the public interest, promoting the enhancement of audit quality and safeguarding the sustainability and resilience of both the audit practice and the firm, is vital. At Crowe, we understand the importance of this, alongside the need for accountability, challenge and continual improvement. We are therefore delighted to welcome Steve and Gary as our first Independent Non Executives. Their appointment comes at a moment of significant growth for the firm and both bring a wealth of experience, as well as new and fresh perspectives into governance and compliance.”

When offering comment on his appointment, Maslin said: “My touchpoints with Crowe’s leadership globally and in the UK stretch back over 20 and so I have witnessed Crowe’s professionalism over a long time. I was genuinely excited, therefore, to be invited to join Crowe UK in the next stage in its growth, and to help the firm to play its part in building sustained confidence in public interest sectors through consistent audit excellence.”

On his appointment, Kildare commented: “I am delighted to be joining Crowe at a critical time and excited to have the opportunity to work with an outstanding leadership team and professional services firm. The importance of good governance, constructive challenge, oversight and independence has never been greater and I look forward to collaborating with and being part of the team.”