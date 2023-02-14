Audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe, has appointed three new partners across its Professional Practices, Risk & Assurance and Non Profits teams.

Professional Practices

Alex Conway has been promoted to partner within the Professional Practices team, making him the youngest partner currently at Crowe. He moves up from his previous position as director and has 14 years of experience in tax and accounting, including spending time as head of tax at mid-market private equity firm Livingbridge.

Specialising in professional practices and individual partners’ taxation, he also has a particular focus on the private equity sector. His experience includes advising partners on a range of issues, from salaried members legislation to basis period reform and individual partner tax advice covering income tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, non-domicile issues, pension planning, principal private residence planning, LLP issues and fund structuring.

Conway will be serving Crowe’s private equity offering by leading the fund, investment manager, and fund executive service, with a keen focus on guiding firms and executives through the intricacies of private equity taxation. More broadly, his client base includes solicitors, surveyors, investment managers, patent and trade mark attorneys, barristers and HNWIs.

Risk and Assurance

Mustafa Iqbal joins the firm as a partner from a Big Four firm where he led the Financial Services Technology Internal Audit practice, delivering complex assurance and advisory projects focused on technology risk. He brings more than 20 years of experience with him, having started his career at Accenture.

Iqbal’s expertise encompasses overall technology strategy and governance, technology resilience, cybersecurity and data privacy, as well as tech-related regulation and compliance.

As part of his role at Crowe, Iqbal is expected support the development of the firm’s technology risk assurance and consulting strategy nationwide, further growing the market-leading Risk practice. He will be working with the team on third party risk and the firm’s wider offering to the financial services sector.

Social Purpose and Non Profits

With more than 23 years of experience, Jayne Rowe joins Crowe from a leading independent accounting firm, where she was head of charities for four years. Prior to that, Jayne spent more than 19 years in the National Charities and Not for Profit team of a Big Four firm.

Having worked closely with leading charitable groups such as the NSPCC, Royal British Legion and British Red Cross, as well as several FCA authorised and regulated clients, Rowe’s has a breadth of experience adding value to clients through due diligence work, advisory action, governance and training advice and benchmarking services.

Rowe is also a Trustee of CBM UK, the overseas Christian disability charity, and was a member of the ICAEW Charity Committee. Alongside this work, she is also responsible for the establishment of the Charity Leaders Group in Cambridge, which provides a forum for charity Trustees and senior management to discuss key issues facing the sector.

Crowe’s commitment to its Social Purpose and Non Profits team is central to the firm’s growth strategy. In December last year, Crowe was named top charity auditor for the 14th successive year in Civil Society’s Charity Finance Audit Survey for 2022.

Crowe chief executive, Nigel Bostock, said: “I can welcome Mustafa, Jayne and Alex to the partnership with great pride. The combination of attracting new talent with leading reputations in the market, as well as the promotion of existing talent from within, shows the strong position we are in and our commitment to building the best teams possible. In these testing times, our clients rely on Crowe for clear-headed strategic guidance. Our new partner appointments mean the firm is in a better position than ever to deliver this.”