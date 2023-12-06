In 1983 Microsoft released Word, the first Apple Macintosh went on sale in the UK, and chartered accountant Peter Warrener went into partnership with Danielle Stewart to create a new firm of chartered accountants in south London – Warrener Stewart.

Forty years on, the business has significantly expanded and now works with local, national, and international individuals and businesses. Importantly, in keeping with Peter’s original vision, it remains true to its founding principles of providing a top quality professional, personal and good value service to meet its clients’ needs.

A comprehensive accountancy service

Warrener Stewart now covers all aspects of audit, accountancy and business advice, as well as UK and US tax services. The practice prides itself on providing clients with intelligent business advice that helps them achieve their business goals.

It has offices in Fulham and Edinburgh, employs around fifty staff and has served more than 6,500 clients over the past four decades, many of whom have been with them since their inception.

Commenting on this, Warrener Stewart managing director, Colin Edney, said: “We have focused on a number of key areas to support the growth of the practice. These include maintaining excellent client relationships, careful succession planning, evolving in response to regulatory changes, and taking advantage of technological innovations to improve efficiencies. All have played a significant part in the ongoing success of our practice.

“The practice has grown enormously since its foundation in 1983. As a director, and one of the longest serving employees, I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment of the firm’s talented leadership teams and our dedicated staff. These are exciting times for the practice, our growth looks set to continue and we are confidently optimistic about the future, so here’s to the next forty years.”