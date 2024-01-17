ETL GLOBAL has announced a ‘significant milestone’ in the expansion of its network with the joining of AEcO Business Solutions in Tirana, Albania.
The firm is managed by Eriona Dobrovoda, as managing partner, with Amena Losha, as partner and senior manager and Ilir Uka as public relations manager. The firm specialises in guiding businesses at all stages of their lifecycles, offering expertise in tax, accounting, and legal services. Since its establishment in 2005, AEcO has gained recognition for its quick, practical and effective responses to client issues, particularly focusing on multinational companies.
Commenting on this, ETL GLOBAL head, Anne-Kathrin Steinröder, said: “I am delighted to welcome Eriona and her team in the ETL GLOBAL family. We look forward to seeing them grow their business with us and thrilled to close another geographic gap on the European map for our clients!”
The network further stated that this integration underscores ETL GLOBAL’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Balkans.
