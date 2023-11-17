With a gathering of over 200 members hailing from 112 firms across 41 countries, PrimeGlobal celebrated its World Summit last week in Miami, leading to a gathering of leaders and professionals from member firms and served as a reminder to the global association’s capacity in bringing together diverse minds and fostering collaboration.

Given the four-year hiatus of the World Summit due to the impact of Covid-19, members expressed excitement at the prospect of reuniting once more. With a theme of “Back to Our Future,” the Summit celebrated PrimeGlobal’s history while charting a course towards continued growth, development, and collaboration.

PrimeGlobal introduced its new tagline, ‘Today, Tomorrow, Together’, at the summit, encapsulating the core of the brand, its values, and its market positioning. This tagline emerged from thorough feedback gathered during global events in 2022 and 2023, where members were asked to express what PrimeGlobal signifies to them. The responses were curated into a Word Cloud, shaping the new brand identity.

One speaker who was firmly focused on the future was renowned bestselling author Daniel Burrus, who took centre stage on the first day of the summit. He shared the most important technology-driven Hard Trends, and the game-changing opportunities advisory and accounting firms can use to turn disruption and change into opportunity and advantage.

One of the highlight sessions on the third day, “Exploring the Intersection of AI and Accounting: Present Capabilities and Future Prospects,” was LumiQ’s first-ever live podcast recording. The session delved into the current capabilities of AI in accounting and finance, showcasing how technology companies are harnessing its potential.

In addition to expert insights, the summit placed a strong emphasis on nurturing the next generation of leaders. A standout feature was the Future Leader Workshop, a distinctive opportunity for emerging leaders to engage in immersive learning and skill-building activities.

Commenting on the World Summit, PrimeGlobal CEO, Steve Heathcote, said: “In an uncertain business landscape, defined by technology advancement, professional firms must be ready to lead business through change. Ideas and innovation thrive where different perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences, are celebrated and trusted.

“This is the essence of PrimeGlobal shown by bringing together over 100 professional firms, from over 40 countries to our World Summit in Miami last week. Our firms were prepared to share practices, learn from each other, and collaborate. Together they are even stronger beacons of innovation, expertise, and technological leadership. I am so proud of the positive impact our firms have, and I am delighted about the opportunity the summit has given them to amplify this; particularly the focus on the next generation of leaders.”