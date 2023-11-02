PrimeGlobal has announced that it welcomes Yamada & Partners, its newest member of the Asia Pacific region.
Yamada & Partners is a team of specialists delivering high-value-added services across Japan. The firm provides various accounting and tax services, including services for individual and corporate clients, and has 20 offices in Japan. Their private wealth work includes assisting with business succession plans, as well as with inheritance plans and related tax returns.
They provide advice and services in many specialised fields, including consulting for medical facilities, setting up public interest corporations, international business and consulting on organisational restructuring.
Commenting on this, Yamada & Partners managing representative partner, Shigehisa Miyake, said: “We prioritise delivering high-value-added services to our clients and ways to continuously improve this. We are very pleased to join PrimeGlobal and to be able to add more value together internationally. We look forward to working with other member firms worldwide and offering them our knowledge and expertise of Japan and the Asia Pacific region.”
PrimeGlobal Asia Pacific executive director, George Guo, concluded: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Yamada & Partners into the PrimeGlobal business community as our newest member firm. Yamada & Partners is a leading tax and business advisory firm in Japan delivering a wide range of tax & advisory services across 20 offices in Japan, supported by 840 strong staff and 45 partners, with a history of great reputation and deep market insights. Together with other PrimeGlobal members, we’ve now established the most complete collaborative business ecosystem and service line coverage in Japan among all international associations.”
