Wolters Kluwer has released the results of its 2023-24 Wolters Kluwer Accounting Industry Survey for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region – “Accounting Evolution Report: Unlocking Revenue Opportunities with New Technology.”

The survey reveals that the accounting industry continues to undergo a significant shift, driven by changing economic conditions and rapid advancements in technology. The report also sheds light on the challenges faced by firms across the Asia-Pacific region and embarks on an exploration of how technology can be used to foster engagement, improve work-life balance, and drive revenue growth.

More than 600 firms across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and the South East Asia (SEA) region participated in the survey, conducted by Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA) Asia Pacific APAC. The top three strategic goals of all firms across the APAC regions surveyed are: revenue growth, improving workflow standardising processes and improving employee effectiveness.

Survey highlights include:

Almost 70% of those firms who consider themselves to be innovators and digital leaders are now on the cloud for all solutions, compared with only 41 % of those firms who consider themselves to be mainstream or conservative in their adoption of technology.

80% of firms expecting low or no financial growth in the 2024 financial year consider themselves to be mainstream or lagging in technology uptake.

51% of ANZ firms and 59 % of SEA firms look to advancements in technology to protect sensitive data; however, 74 % of SEA firms and 79 % of ANZ firms are still sharing information with clients via email with attached links, resulting in significant vulnerability for firms who are already at heightened risk of cyber-attack.

77% of firms report an increased demand for advisory services over the last 12 – 24 months; this compares to last year’s findings, where only 40 % of respondents saw this level of increased demand.

65% of firms that expect high financial growth are relying on technology to help attract and retain clients and increase service offerings.

Wolters Kluwer tax and accounting (APAC) managing director, Izzy Silva, said: “The 2023 Accounting Industry Survey results reinforce that the adoption of technology and cloud-based solutions that improve workflows and employee effectiveness will continue to be key for accounting firms seeking to achieve their strategic goals. While sustainable revenue growth remains key for firms across the region, finding solutions that create the capacity to enable this growth is critical.”

Survey says innovative firms continue to lead the way

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The survey also found that firms expecting high financial growth this year fully embrace the cloud, with 73% already using cloud-based solutions for all their needs, compared to 54% surveyed. Embracing technology and staying ahead of the curve will be vital for firms aiming to maintain a competitive edge.

While innovative firms are experiencing positive benefits from their adoption of cloud solutions, there are still further efficiencies to be gained.

Wolters Kluwer tax and accounting (APAC) head of product, Rakesh Naidu, concluded: “By embracing tools early on and finding innovative ways to leverage their capabilities, firms can create exceptional value for their clients. Across Asia Pacific, Wolters Kluwer inspires productivity, innovation and collaboration through CCH iFirm solutions, as well as leading knowledge solutions such as CCH iKnow.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up