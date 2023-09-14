Mazars in Singapore has announced a series of key leadership advancements, effective 1 September 2023. Ooi Chee Keong, Shireen Tan and Justin Lim have been appointed head of capital markets, head of risk management, and head of outsourcing, respectively.

Tan Shen Way and Victor Ouyang have also been promoted to local partner in audit & assurance, effective 7 September 2023.

The expanded leadership team underscores Mazars’ commitment to offering top-tier financial advisory and consulting services in Singapore and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region while fostering talent development, career progression and diversity in leadership representation.

These appointments will strengthen Mazars’ strategic capabilities and first-rate consulting services in high-growth areas, including outsourcing services. The head of risk management appointment is aligned with our growth in the public interests entities sector, capital market work and the evolving risk environment. With Mazars as the second most active firm supporting Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) on the Singapore Exchange in 2022, the appointment reaffirms Mazars’ focus on capital markets.

Commenting on this, Mazars managing partner and head of audit & assurance APAC, Rick Chan, said: “These appointments serve as a recognition of individual excellence and a strategic initiative to meet the evolving needs of our clients. As the financial landscape becomes increasingly complex, the expertise of Chee Keong, Shireen and Justin will be instrumental in strengthening Mazars’ capabilities. The appointments also mark a milestone in our growth story and affirm our commitment to gender equity and talent development.”

Ooi Chee Keong – Partner and Head of Capital Markets

Ooi Chee Keong leads the Capital Markets practice in Singapore and has been responsible for establishing Mazars as one of the leading professional firms for capital market activities. With close to 20 years of experience with international public accounting firms in Singapore and Malaysia, Chee Keong is highly experienced with clients aiming for IPOs and Reverse Takeovers on the Singapore and Hong Kong Exchanges.

In his role, he will deepen Mazars’ collaborations with public interest entities and managers, ensuring their sustained relevance and continued success in Singapore’s dynamic capital markets arena. His expertise includes financial due diligence for Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) markets and SMEs’ transformation into publicly traded firms. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a Practicing Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA).

Reflecting on his appointment, he said: “I’m honoured to assume this role and continue to build on the strong foundation we’ve established in the capital markets sector. Together with my team, we aim to exceed client expectations and set new benchmarks.”

Shireen Tan – Director and Head of Risk Management

Shireen Tan now heads the Risk Management practice in Singapore. As a risk management specialist with over 20 years of experience in audit services, risk and compliance from Big Four accounting firms, she will enhance Mazars’ risk management capabilities and lead in building a robust risk management framework. She is a member of CPA Australia.

“I’m honoured to be appointed as the Head of Risk Management. In this role, I’m dedicated to fostering a risk-aware culture within the firm, promoting proactive risk identification and implementing effective risk mitigation measures. Effective risk management is not just about minimising potential risks or losses but also about seizing opportunities in an ever-evolving business landscape. I’m committed to working closely with cross-functional teams to align risk management strategies with the firm’s objectives, enabling us to make informed decisions that drive sustainable growth,” said Shireen Tan.

Justin Lim – Partner, Head of Outsourcing (Singapore) and Head of Corporate Secretarial (APAC)

With over 12 years of experience, Justin Lim heads the Singapore Outsourcing team with more than 60 professional staff and continues as Head of Corporate Secretarial APAC. Over the past two years as Outsourcing co-leader, he has contributed to its significant growth, particularly in payroll and established new outsourcing services, such as HR Administration & Advisory services and Process Agent services. Justin had also expanded the firm’s corporate secretarial service offerings with his key team members. He is a qualified Chartered Secretary and an Associate Member of the Chartered Secretaries Institute of Singapore (CSIS).

Mazars’ outsourcing service line is currently the largest service line after audit and assurance services in revenue and team size. Justin commented: “With a tight talent market and skills shortage, the opportunity for Mazars lies in offering the relevant outsourcing solutions as an alternative to hiring in-house staff. I believe that the modern outsourcing industry should focus on innovation, collaboration, and offering highly customisable solutions to the market. Our team’s growth reflects the value we bring to clients, and I’m committed to driving that value further.”

Additionally, Tan Shen Way and Victor Ouyang have been promoted to local Partner in Audit & Assurance, effective 7 September 2023. Shen Way will focus on strengthening the Privately Owned Businesses (POB) team, offering clients comprehensive solutions and collaborating with the Capital Markets team to explore IPO opportunities. Victor will be instrumental in broadening Mazars’ audit services for public interest entities and multinational corporations in Singapore and Hong Kong, while also enhancing the firm’s Global Chinese Services in Singapore.