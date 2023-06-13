Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has appointed Kamilla Racinska to the role of asset management audit partner.

As a leader in asset management, Racinska is expected to support the team’s growth and development. She will focus on developing Mazars’ assurance proposition, securing additional business opportunities and supporting the delivery of existing client work.

Racinska joins Mazars from KPMG where she was an asset management director. She has over 10 years’ experience auditing listed and private asset and wealth management companies, fintech companies, investment trusts and mutual funds, as well as providing CASS assurance and delivering CASS advisory engagements.

Commenting on Racinska’s appointment, Mazars head of audit and assurance, David Herbinet, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Kamilla to the partnership and she will further strengthen our asset management offering.

“Her expertise will provide guidance to the rest of the team and we are confident that her passion and desire to support others will have a resoundingly positive impact on the work we deliver.”