Mazars, the international, audit, tax and advisory firm, has appointed Gabriel Fuenmayor to the newly created role of transfer pricing partner based in London.

In his new role, Fuenmayor will be responsible for developing the firm’s transfer pricing offering to support clients, many of whom are facing unique challenges in an internationally complex environment. His appointment will also better enable the team to respond to market opportunities.

Fuenmayor has over 20 years of experience in the industry, working both in the UK and internationally. He joins Mazars from BDO, and has also previously worked at KPMG, Siemens and PwC.

Mazars head of tax, Catherine Hall, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gabriel to Mazars. As the need for transfer pricing services is becoming increasingly acute, his vast experience and sector-specific expertise will be hugely beneficial.

“Gabriel is a great addition to our team, and we are excited at the opportunity to expand our transfer pricing offering and learn from his global experience.”