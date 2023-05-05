Four leading accountancy professionals have been elected to the Council of the national accountancy body, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA). In addition, four Council Members have been re-elected.

With the new Council composition, eight Council Members are women. The number is almost half of the Council, making this a gender-balanced Council. In addition, more than half of the Council work in diverse corporate and business roles across various industries. This ensures a diverse range of perspectives and experiences are represented in the Council’s decision-making process.

The elected and re-elected Council Members will serve as ISCA Council Members until ISCA’s Annual General Meeting in 2025.

The newly-elected Council Members are:

• Ms. Lo Mun Wai, CA (Singapore), Audit Partner and Head of Real Estate (Audit),

KPMG LLP

• Ms. Cyndi Pei Siang Teng, CA (Singapore), Chief Financial Officer, Regional

Data Centre, Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

• Mr. Song Yeow Chung, CA (Singapore), Chief Financial Officer, Old Chang Kee

Ltd

• Ms. Maria Teo Yen Shan, CA (Singapore), Associate Director, Sustainability

and Climate Change Lead, CLA Global TS Risk Advisory Pte Ltd

The re-elected Council Members are:

• Ms. Judy Ng May Lian, FCA (Singapore), Chief Financial Officer, Institutional

Banking Group, DBS Bank

• Mr. Tan Kuang Hui, FCA (Singapore), Chief Executive and Managing Partner,

Crowe Singapore

• Mr. Don Wee Boon Hong, FCA (Singapore), Member of Parliament and Senior

Vice-President, UOB

• Mr. Christopher Wong Mun Yick, FCA (Singapore), Head and Partner,

Assurance, Ernst & Young LLP

Ms. Judy Ng May Lian is re-elected as Secretary of the ISCA Council. Besides Ms. Ng,

the other office bearers in the ISCA Council are:

• President: Mr. Teo Ser Luck, FCA (Singapore), Entrepreneur and

Company Board Chairman,

• Vice President: Mr. Mohammad Shariq Sayeed Barmaky, FCA (Singapore)

Audit & Assurance Leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP (Singapore) and

Regional Managing Partner, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte Southeast Asia

• Vice President: Ms. Yiong Yim Ming, FCA (Singapore), Group Chief Financial

Officer, City Developments Limited

• Treasurer: Ms. Jocelyn Goh Chern Ni, FCA (Singapore), Audit & Assurance

Partner, BDO LLP

ISCA president, Teo Ser Luck, said: “We are pleased to welcome four new members to the ISCA Council, and grateful that we can continue to tap into the expertise of our re-elected Council Members. The new Council composition includes members with expertise in technology and sustainability, two megatrends impacting the profession. With their broad experience, deep skills and wide networks, our newly elected and re-elected Council Members will offer invaluable leadership and counsel as ISCA embarks on our next chapter of growth to support our members and advance the profession.”

“The new Council composition is gender-balanced and has a good mix of members from auditing and professional services firms and members from corporate and business backgrounds, which brings benefits in terms of new ideas and diversity o views and experiences. This will enhance our decision-making process when we develop strategies to advance the accountancy profession,” he added.