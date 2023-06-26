Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has appointed Connie Crawford as an information technology (IT) audit partner. This appointment reflects Mazars’ ongoing commitment to developing its technology offering, as well as reflecting its range of expertise across the firm’s regional offices.

Based in Edinburgh, she will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to the IT external audit practice, working closely with their audit and analytics teams to strengthen and embed IT techniques into the audit of financial statements.

Crawford has built her 20-year career in financial and professional services, with a continuous focus on technology, financial statement audit, assurance and people matters. She joins Mazars from TSB where she was head of technology assurance. She has also worked at KPMG and Lloyds Banking Group.

Commenting on this, Mazars head of audit and assurance, David Herbinet, said: “We welcome Connie to Mazars and believe she will be an excellent addition to the team.

“As the application of technology becomes increasingly fundamental to our clients and their businesses, we are constantly looking to strengthen our expertise in this area and meet their growing needs. With over two decades of experience, Connie will provide excellent leadership to this team and further boost our IT audit offering.”