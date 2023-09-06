RSM International has announced the appointment of Stephen Darley as its new regional leader for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Darley joins RSM as the network recently recorded an 18.5% growth in Asia Pacific, marking its highest ever revenue in the region.

He brings extensive leadership experience across the region having lived and worked in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and India, with extended assignments in the Philippines. He also has prior RSM knowledge with enduring relationships regionally, having worked professionally with RSM in Hong Kong. Darley recently concluded a 10-year term as CEO Asia Pacific at BDO where he was both a member of its global leadership team and chairman of the Asia Pacific board.

In his new role at RSM, he will work closely with its Asia Pacific firms and RSM CEO, Jean Stephens, delivering on RSM’s 2030 global strategy, regionally, with a focus is on transformation, growth, and creating positive lasting value for all stakeholders, building on its existing strength regionally.

Commenting on this, RSM CEO, Jean Stephens, said: “In a new and transformative business age, RSM’s rapid growth in Asia-Pacific makes it an extremely exciting time to join our network.

“I am delighted to welcome Stephen into his role as Regional Leader for Asia-Pacific at RSM. His wealth of experience and proven track record of effective leadership in Asia Pacific will be of great value to RSM as we work to build on the region’s impressive growth.

“Aligned to our long-standing relationships, Stephen’s deep understanding of economic activity in Asia-Pacific will enable RSM and its clients to continue to develop innovations which power our next phase of growth.”

Darley added: “It is a privilege to have been appointed as Regional Leader for Asia-Pacific for RSM. I am delighted to join an outstanding organisation with such strong growth opportunities.

“The changing social and economic landscape, through increased domestic demands in China, the emergence of ASEAN and developing markets brings great opportunities for growth. Asia Pacific is a dynamic economic powerhouse and I am excited to lead this region for RSM, as we help businesses to realise their opportunities to prosper.”