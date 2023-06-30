RSM UK was presented with the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards (ANSAs) 2023 for its “unwavering support” for nearly 13 years. The firm, plus its charity the RSM UK Foundation, has donated over £1.7million to Anthony Nolan throughout their longstanding partnership.

The award winners were announced on the 14th of June at the Tower of London. Representatives from RSM UK joined guests including celebrities Kellie Shirley and social media star Vickaboo, who were celebrated for using their platforms to raise awareness of the charity’s work.

The ANSAs, Anthony Nolan’s annual awards ceremony, has been taking place since 2013, and this was the first in-person awards since going virtual for the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards 2019 due to the pandemic.

Since 2015, RSM UK has funded Anthony Nolan’s Volunteer Courier Programme which requires trained volunteers to transport donated stem cells from the collection centre to the hospital treating the patient in need of a transplant.

As of December 2022, this funding has helped facilitate over 7,741 lifesaving journeys all over the world. In 2018, RSM UK extended its funding to the Patient Grants Programme which supports patients before, during, and after a stem cell transplant. Small one-off grants are given to help unexpected costs patients may have, and as of December 2022, RSM UK has funded over 1,423 grants to patients and families most in need.

In addition to RSM’s incredibly generous restricted funding and sponsorship donations, it also introduced the Duke of Edinburgh volunteering scheme for its younger, eligible colleagues. Working in a three-way partnership, RSM UK colleagues who sign up to complete their Gold Duke of Edinburgh award can choose to volunteer for 12 months with Anthony Nolan, which we have entitled the programme to be ‘Your Lifesaving Year’.

As a committed partner, RSM UK has gone above and beyond to support additional areas of Anthony Nolan’s work. The most recent examples of this include a generous £50,000 donation to the Azaylia Cain Appeal, and the match funding (up to £20,000) for the BBC Lifeline Appeal which aired on Sunday 23 January 2022.

Commenting on this, RSM UK Foundation chair of trustees, Nick Sladden, said: “I’m delighted RSM has been recognised as an outstanding contributor to Anthony Nolan and I’m very proud to celebrate this win and the impact we’ve made together.

“It’s a charity which is close to our hearts, and it’s been fantastic to see our people engage through RSM’s national fundraising initiatives. The work Anthony Nolan does makes such a meaningful difference to ordinary people – I’d encourage everyone to be a potential lifesaver by signing up to the register.”

Anthony Nolan chief executive, Henny Braund, added: “RSM UK is a hugely deserving winner of this award; its incredible support and passion for our work is a fantastic example of our charity, which is built on making lifesaving connections. It’s been an amazing partnership and I continue to find myself inspired and humbled by the dedication and strength of supporters like these.

“By raising vital funds and much needed awareness, we are curing blood cancer together. We can give families hope and give more people a future”.