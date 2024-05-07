PrimeGlobal has announced REDW Advisors & CPAs as its newest addition in the North America region.
REDW delivers multidisciplinary services at a high level across advisory, accounting, tax, cybersecurity, human resources, forensic and dispute services, valuation and transactions, and more.
From their offices across the Southwest and Pacific Northwest, their 300+ professionals serve the audit, tax, cybersecurity, business, and financial management needs of a wide range of clients, including mid-market businesses, construction & real estate, technology, healthcare, hospitality, professional service providers, and government, including Tribal Nations and their enterprises.
Commenting on this REDW managing principal, Steve Cogan, said: “REDW Advisors and CPAs has made a significant and strategic decision to join PrimeGlobal that reflects our firm’s commitment to growth, innovation, team development, and client service. At REDW, prioritising strong ties within the PrimeGlobal community is essential, and we look forward to collaborating with global members by delivering super-responsive, team-oriented, and dedicated services.”
PrimeGlobal Americas executive director, Maureen Dillmore, added: “PrimeGlobal is delighted to extend a warm welcome to REDW as our newest member. Their reputation as a prominent player in the accounting realm, combined with their consistent growth and influence, makes their inclusion a significant occasion for our association. This partnership not only expands PrimeGlobal’s reach but also strengthens our ability to provide unparalleled support and guidance to clients with firms operating within the Tribal Nations. We are truly excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and look forward to achieving great success together.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData