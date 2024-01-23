ETL GLOBAL has announced the latest expansion of its network with the addition of Bustos Tax & Legal in Chile.
Led by Claudio Bustos Alvarado, Bustos Tax & Legal dedicated primarily to providing tax advisory services for both, companies and individuals, very often in an international context.
The firm’s services comprise anything from tax diagnose and analysis of tax efficiency through international tax advice (e.g. expatriate taxation, transfer pricing, due diligence etc.), tax compliance, support in tax audits and litigation. They are aimed especially at family businesses, personal assets in Chile or abroad as well as tax transactions in Chile or abroad.
In addition, the firm offers advisory and consultancy services in corporate legal matters covering the widest range of matters in the field of corporate and business law, which allows the client not only to plan their present or future situation, but also to solve specific problems, as well as to have a permanent assistance plan for their day-to-day needs.
To this end, it is equipped with a multidisciplinary professional team, made up of lawyers, accountants, auditors and engineers. Proficient in Spanish, English and German, the team conducts comprehensive and highly personalised services with a reasonable approach in terms of cost and time and always with the ever-evolving legislation and criteria of the tax authorities in mind. They view the tax landscape as a vital element in business decision-making, recognising its significance in the overall success of the client’s business project.
This strategic addition beyond the borders of Europe solidifies ETL GLOBAL’s position as the leading professional service provider for SME with a global reach.
Commenting on this, ETL GLOBAL network head, Anne-Kathrin Steinröder, said: “With this step we eagerly anticipate a collaborative partnership that will expand the range of ETL GLOBAL’s services provided to clients on an intercontinental scale.
“A very warm welcome to the team of Bustos Tax & Legal!”