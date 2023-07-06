Claire Jepras, Group Chief People Officer at Azets.jpg.jpg

Azets has announced the appointment of Claire Jepras as its new group chief people officer (CPO).

An experienced HR leader, Jepras has 25 years’ experience in strategic generalist and specialist roles within complex, international organisations.

She joins Azets from Ipsos, the global market research firm, where she was CPO for the UK and Ireland, responsible for leading all people-related functions and delivering a range of people initiatives, with a focus on equity, inclusion and diversity, employee wellbeing, talent acquisition, and career development.

As Group CPO, Jepras’ focus will be to lead the delivery of Azets’ people strategy, offering support and guidance to the senior leadership and regional management teams. Her role includes leadership of all people functions and ownership of Azets’ Employer Value Proposition (EVP), to continuously develop and improve the culture for the Group’s 7,600 diverse international colleagues.

Commenting on her appointment, Jepras said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Azets to lead its people functions into the next phase of growth. I am an employee-focused and commercial HR leader, and this is a wonderful opportunity to join a dynamic, forward-thinking company with ambitious plans for the future. I am committed to delivering a people agenda which supports our five-year Pathway strategy and ensures Azets is a great place to work, where people can be themselves and achieve their career ambitions.”

Azets group chief executive officer, Chris Horne, added: “Claire is a superb addition to our Group leadership team. She brings a wealth of experience that will ensure we deliver on our promise to continuously improve the lives of our people. We have now entered our next growth phase and Claire’s contribution will be critical to our continued success. I look forward to working with Claire to drive forward our people strategy.”

She takes over as Group CPO from Caroline Hutchins, as part of her planned exit after three-and-a-half years with Azets.

Horne further said: “I want to thank Caroline for her outstanding contribution to Azets since joining the Group in 2019. During this time, Caroline has led a complex people transformation through a period of significant growth and helped shape our values and embed our culture throughout the business. We wish her well for the future.”