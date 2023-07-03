Azets has bolstered its digital offering to clients with the acquisition of Gorilla Accounting, the digital accountancy firm for entrepreneurs, sole traders and small limited companies, and number one ranked accountancy firm on Trustpilot.

Gorilla Accounting was founded by Dan Fallows and Tim Murphy in 2015 and has grown to employ 45 people. Gorilla Accounting has built a strong reputation as the demand for self-employed contractors, freelancers, and those operating as limited companies has grown in recent years.

To capitalise on its reputation and strong demand for specialist tech-enabled accounting services, Gorilla Accounting will retain its brand as part of Azets Group.

As part of the acquisition, Azets’ SME clients will benefit from enhanced digital services, while Gorilla Accounting clients will gain access to additional accountancy advice and services, including wealth management and tax planning, from Azets’ network of specialist advisors across the UK.

Commenting on this, Gorilla Accounting managing director, Dan Fallows, said: “We founded Gorilla with the ambition of modernising and digitising the accountancy market for small companies and individuals seeking a hassle-free, personalised service – and we’re delighted that Azets has recognised Gorilla as best in class for those that want an online, digitally served accounting solution.

“This acquisition begins a new chapter in Gorilla’s growth story and provides our clients and people with exciting new opportunities as part of a growing international accountancy group.”

Azets UK CEO, Peter Gallanagh, added: “I’d like to welcome Gorilla and our 45 new colleagues into the Azets Group. Gorilla is highly successful and well-run technology-led business, with a strong brand presence and excellent reputation. That’s why we have chosen Gorilla to lead on further developing our digital offering to SMEs, entrepreneur-led clients and consultants.

“Azets has invested heavily in digital technology to underpin our personalised client services. Our two businesses are aligned culturally and having both grown exponentially in recent years. Gorilla complements our strategy to serve SMEs better through the delivery of digital accounting services, and we look forward to working successfully together.”