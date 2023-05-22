Azets has announced the appointment of Roger Eigenheer as its new group chief operating officer (COO).

Eigenheer has more than twenty years’ professional services leadership experience, with a strong track record in technology and business change. He has scaled and led large, diverse teams and delivered large multi-year transformation contracts and programmes.

Eigenheer joined Azets’ executive board in October 2022 as deputy COO to work alongside former group COO Steve Sharp, as part of his planned exit after three-and-a-half years with the business.

Eigenheer previously held leadership positions with EY, Accenture and other global organisations. He started his graduate career with Jaguar Land Rover in the Midlands.

As Group COO, Eigenheer will lead ‘operational excellence’ across Azets, which employs 7,600 people and supports 100,000 clients through its network of 189 offices in eight countries.

Commenting on his appointment, Eigenheer said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as Azets’ new Group Chief Operating Officer, and I would like to thank Steve Sharp for his support over the past six months. I have been so impressed by Azets’ achievements to date and I am excited to keep working with this outstanding team to build on the strong foundations and drive our operations to new heights.

“I am passionate about Azets’ purpose: to improve the lives of our colleagues, clients, and communities, in a sustainable way, and I am energised by the opportunities ahead. My priority is to ensure operational excellence, with a strong focus on our people and clients. Our promise to listen more, together with our commitment to continuous improvement, is critical to our success and I am confident that we will achieve great things.

“I firmly believe that our strategic investment in technology will continue to deliver the most positive employee experience possible, underpinned by systems which provide our people the time and space to develop in areas they choose, while adding value to our clients and our business and enjoying a healthy work/life balance.”

Azets CEO, Chris Horne, commented: “As we complete a period of transformation and accelerate our ambitious growth plans, I am delighted that this shift to continuous improvement is being led by Roger. Since joining us, Roger has shown strong leadership and a deep understanding of our operations. With his experience and expertise, I am confident that he will lead from the front and ensure operational experience across Azets.

“I also want to pay tribute to Steve Sharp, who has made an outstanding contribution to our success over the past three-and-a-half years. The operational transformation led by Steve and his team has touched every area of our business, driving smarter working and creating capacity to deliver both products and services that our clients need. We wish him well for the future.”