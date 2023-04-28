DONE DEAL – Azets has acquired Yorkshire-based Naylor Wintersgill to expand its regional presence in the UK and deepen its specialist business advisory services for SMEs

Azets, has acquired Naylor Wintersgill, an independent firm of chartered accountants, business and tax advisors, based in Yorkshire.

The acquisition is Azets’ eleventh in 12 months, as the group continues to accelerate a multi-year M&A strategy to underpin its continued growth, targeting significant purchases aimed at consolidating Azets’ position as the advisor of choice for SMEs and owner-managed businesses across Europe.

Naylor Wintersgill, which will rebrand as Azets with immediate effect, delivers accounting, audit, corporate finance, tax, payroll, and HR advisory services to SMEs, private clients, and not-for-profit organisations across the Yorkshire region.

The acquisition sees Azets expand its presence and deepen its advisory expertise in Yorkshire, adding two offices to its UK network which now totals 90.

Naylor Wintersgill has been based in Bradford, West Yorkshire, for more than a century.

Naylor Wintersgill’s clients will benefit from access to further specialist expertise and a greater breadth of services, both in the UK and internationally, as well as Azets’ investment in technology, with digital platforms including Azets Cozone delivering an advisory-rich service, focusing on helping SMEs ensure compliance, grow their business, and provide tools and information to enable real-time advice.

Acquiring Naylor Wintersgill adds 67 people into the Azets team, including eight Partners.

Naylor Wintersgill managing director Victoria Wainwright, will continue to lead the team as office managing partner. She said: “The team at Naylor Wintersgill are thrilled to be joining Azets. This is a brilliant opportunity to strengthen our services offering to SMEs and owner-managed businesses in Yorkshire. It is also an opportunity for our team to be part of a much larger ecosystem, creating even more value for our clients.

“We will continue to build on the achievements of Naylor Wintersgill, delivering the same high-quality level of service, with the advantage of being able to offer more specialist advice and be part of a growing group that offers new and exciting opportunities for our clients and our people.

“It was clear from the start that Azets’ culture and values align closely with our own, and we are confident that that this acquisition is the perfect fit for our future growth.”

Azets regional CEO for the UK North region, Peter Gallanagh, said: “I’d like to offer a warm welcome to our new colleagues and clients from Naylor Wintersgill as we embark on this exciting journey together. This acquisition offers a platform for Azets to keep building its regional presence in Yorkshire and leverage shared skills in support of our SME clients.

“Like Azets, Victoria and her team have a strong reputation for delivering a full range of quality professional services and support to clients through a collaborative relationship built on trust and confidence.”

Azets regional managing partner, Russell Turner, concluded: “This acquisition is a wonderful opportunity to expand Azets’ geographical presence in Bradford and enhance our specialist offering to SME clients right across the Yorkshire region. We are delighted to be working with Victoria and her team.”