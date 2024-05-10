Why 2024 UEFA Champions League finalists wont pay tax on Wembley showpiece

Players and staff of UEFA Champions League (UCL) finalists Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will pay no tax on UK earnings when they meet at Wembley Stadium on 1 June 2024.

This is due to a one-off Income tax exemption announced by HMRC for the 2024 UCL final, which could save ‘accredited individuals’ participating in the event up to six days of tax liability between 28 May-2 June.

The exemption applies to non-UK tax residents and is expected to benefit some 60-70 players and coaches whose attendance is accredited by UEFA, as well as match officials and other designated individuals involved with the final.

Commenting on this, Azets tax partner Lee Stott, said: “The UK is fairly unique when it comes to sporting events for non-UK residents as we deem the income earned from the events undertaken in the UK as taxable UK income, as well as any portion of income relating to a sportsperson’s image rights, bonus payments and endorsements. Non-resident football players and coaches are coming to the UK to carry out a ‘relevant activity’ – a sporting performance, in this case – and this is caught by the ‘Artistes and Sportsmen Article’ in the various tax treaties the UK has with countries around the world.

“For example, a Spanish footballer will be Spanish tax resident and therefore we look to Article 16 of the UK/Spain tax treaty. This says that income arising to a sportsman who is resident in Spain which relates to activities undertaken in the UK can be taxed in the UK. Therefore, a portion of the Spanish salary which relates to UK workdays would be taxable in the UK without this exemption offered by the Treasury.

“Non-playing staff are also exempt from tax under a different article under the tax treaties as employees, so do not require a special exemption. Most developed countries in the world have some form of tax regime which catches ‘Sportspersons and Entertainers’ and the UK’s version is called the Foreign Entertainers Unit (FEU) regime.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

HMRC’s announcement follows similar tax exemptions that were in place for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley and the London 2012 Summer Olympics, among others.

Stott concluded: “Regular tournaments such as Wimbledon or The Open do not get exemptions as they are only usually handed out for one-off special events in order to attract investment. This will be a welcome relief for any non-resident individuals participating in the 2024 UCL final.”