Azets has announced that it will be acquiring the accounting firms Saga Regnskap Hønefoss, Saga Entreprenør Regnskap, Sørum Økonomi, Duit AS, Saga Consult AS and Saga Regnskap Tønsberg.

The agreement includes all services, employees and customers related to the offices in Hønefoss, Tønsberg and Sørum (Saga Regnskap Hønefoss, Saga Entreprenør Regnskap, Duit AS, Saga Consult AS, Saga Regnskap Tønsberg AS and Sørum Økonomi AS).

Annual turnover for the acquired business is approximately NOK 100m (GBP 7.2m) in 2023. As part of the acquisition, 90 employees at the local offices will become part of Azets.

Commenting on this, Azets Norway managing director, Runar Leite, said: “We are very pleased with the agreement, as we share the same core values. The acquired companies are all firmly established in the markets where they operate and have a significant presence in their specific geographic areas. Their expertise and specialization in their field is impressive, and they share Azets’ ambitions for growth and to satisfy the customers’ high demands for service and quality.”

Chairman of the acquired companies, Knut Haugerud, and Saga Regnskap Hønefoss AS managing director, Magnus Haugerud, further confirmed this: “Our team is very excited to become part of Azets. This is a brilliant opportunity to strengthen our service offering to SMEs and also an opportunity for our team to become part of a larger organization that creates even more value for our customers.

“We will continue to build on our own achievements, deliver the same high level of service and be part of a growing group that offers new and exciting opportunities for our customers and our people. For us, it was clear from the start that Azets’ culture and values match our own, and we are sure that this is a perfect fit for our future growth.”

Azets Norway director for SME’s, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, added: “We warmly welcome our new colleagues to Azets. The companies consist of 90 highly skilled professionals who share our passion for excellent customer service and high quality customer deliveries. We are very much looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in the future.”