The AGN 2023 North America Regional Meeting, held from 21-23 May in Seattle, WA, brought together 240 participants for a highly engaging and informative event. This annual regional flagship event, themed “We Go Together! Honoring the Past, Valuing the Present, Shaping the Future,” provided attendees with key networking opportunities.

To mark the region’s 45th anniversary, the event featured a series of social activities. Attendees showcased their enthusiasm by donning their blue attires for a memorable dinner at the Museum of Flight. Additionally, participants enjoyed the experience of attending a Seattle Mariners Home Game.

The event boasted an extensive nine-track program, enabling delegates to exchange best practices and explore innovative approaches to enhance their firms’ value. Upstream Academy’s Heath Alloway delivered an impactful session on creating an innovative and growth-focused culture. Keynote speaker Tracy LaLonde from Joychiever provided delegates with seventeen lifehacks to buck burnout.

A variety of roundtable discussions were held during the event, including an IT-focused session centered on innovation, ChatGPT, and security. Furthermore, a panel on outsourcing, led by AGN’s global CEO Malcolm Ward and Faiz Jaffar, offered valuable insights into effective outsourcing strategies and the commitment spectrum.

Commenting on this, Aiwyn cofounder, Ellen Choi, said: “We had such a great gathering of the AGN community at the NARM conference in Seattle. I come out of this event energized and excited to push the innovation boundaries of our industry.”