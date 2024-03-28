EY has appointed John Divers, a partner with over 20 years of experience in the deals market, as the firm’s new Manchester-based transaction diligence leader for the North of England.
Divers joined EY in 2019 as a Partner based in Edinburgh after spending 18 years working for Deloitte. He brings vast experience of supporting transactions across the mid-market, having spent much of his career working with private equity (PE) funds, corporates, and high-growth businesses, on a range of transactions including buy-outs, growth investments, corporate acquisitions, refinancings, corporate divestments and PE exits. Divers also has significant experience of working with businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) and business services sectors – both of which have a buoyant presence in Manchester.
As part of his new role, Divers has ambitions to grow EY’s transaction diligence team in the North, and expand its capabilities and market offering.
Commenting on his appointment, Divers said: “Taking on this leadership role at EY in Manchester is an exciting opportunity for me, and one I am very grateful for. Having spent two decades operating in the UK Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) market, I look forward to using my experience to grow the business and our talented team. Manchester and the North of England are home to vibrant M&A markets and communities, and we’re committed to supporting businesses throughout the region right across the M&A life cycle.”
EY North marker leader, Stephen Church, added: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of John as our new Transaction Diligence Leader in the North. With a wealth of experience and ambitions to drive further growth, I look forward to seeing what John and our wider diligence team can achieve along with our fantastic clients in the years to come.”
