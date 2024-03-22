EY has announced Liz Jones as its new Liverpool office managing partner. Jones is an audit partner with over 25 years of experience and will be responsible for leading the firm’s growing team, based on the Albert Dock in Liverpool city centre.
EY’s Liverpool office currently employs more than 70 people, including four Partners. The firm also welcomed nine new graduates, interns and apprentices to the office in September 2023.
Jones joined EY in 2015 and was promoted to Partner in 2020. She has spent much of her career based in the North West and has extensive experience of working with the region’s private mid-market businesses. She has worked with organisations across a range of sectors including retail, transport, hospitality and real estate, with a particular focus on private equity-backed companies.
Commenting on her appointment, Jones said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead EY’s business in Liverpool – a city I’ve always been proud to call home. Liverpool means a great deal to me so it’s a real privilege to be taking on this new role. I’m looking forward to working closely with both our talented team at EY and the region’s thriving business community.”
EY north market leader, Stephen Church, concluded: “Liz has a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for the North West and will be a great leader for our Liverpool practice. I would like to congratulate Liz on this exciting milestone in her career and wish her every success as EY’s Liverpool leader. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jennifer Hazlehurst, who was Office Managing Partner for eight years and nurtured a thriving business. Our Liverpool practice has grown from strength to strength and is in a great position to continue this trajectory in the years ahead.”
