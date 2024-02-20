EY has announced that it is relocating to a new office in Leeds city centre, continuing the firm’s investment in its growing Yorkshire business. The new office, based in Wellington Place, is only a short walk from Leeds train station and combines a well-connected location with enhanced technology and facilities.

EY is expected to relocate to its new premises in Summer 2024. The move follows the end of the firm’s current lease at Bridgewater Place. EY’s Leeds business has seen consistent strong growth in recent years and now employs over 480 people including 39 Partners. EY also welcomed 34 graduates and apprentices to the Leeds office in September 2023 as part of the firm’s student recruitment programme.

The new office at 12 Wellington Place will provide a modern workspace with more areas for both in-person collaboration and independent working, in support of the firm’s approach to hybrid working. With EY people able to split their time between the office, client site or their home, offices are becoming increasingly important as a place for collaboration, learning and development, and networking.

Named as one of the UK’s most sustainable office buildings, according to industry ratings by NABERS UK, the move to 12 Wellington Place also supports EY’s sustainability goals. The building features roof-mounted solar panels, LED lighting, and energy from a fully renewable energy source, along with secure bike storage, access to showers and changing facilities, and electric bike and car charging points.

Long-term commitment to further growth in Yorkshire

Commenting on this, EY office managing partner, Tim West, said: “Our business in Leeds has continued to see strong levels of growth in recent years, and the investment in a new office marks our commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the region.

“With a prime location, excellent transport links, and outstanding facilities, our new office will provide a high-spec working environment for our people as we continue to grow and develop to serve the region’s thriving business community.

“We look forward to welcoming our clients and EY teams to our new premises later in the year.”