EY has announced the appointment of Laura Mair as UK&I managing partner for tax and law. Mair takes over the role from Jeff Soar, who has been appointed as EY’s global head of law.

She will lead a team of over 2,500 tax and law professionals who provide advice and services to a wide range of clients, including domestic and multinational companies, public sector organisations, family businesses and individuals. Tax was EY’s fastest growing business area over the last financial year, with UK revenue growth of 20%.

Mair joined EY as a tax graduate in 2000 and became a partner in 2015. She has subsequently held a number of senior positions at EY, including head of tax for Scotland. Most recently, Laura was markets leader for EY UK&I tax and law, where she was responsible for the practice’s client services and business development strategy, and has been a member of the tax and law leadership team since 2020. She has performed these roles alongside her client portfolio.

Commenting on this, EY UK chair, Hywell Ball, said: “Laura has a reputation for inspiring our people internally and providing an exceptional service to clients. With over two decades of leadership and client experience, Laura is the ideal person to continue the strong growth trajectory of the team.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jeff Soar for his superb leadership of the practice over the last three years and congratulate him on his new role as EY’s Global Head of Law. During Jeff’s tenure, the UK Tax and Law practice has seen two years of double-digit revenue growth.”

Commenting on her appointment, Mair said: “I’m incredibly proud to lead the practice I first joined as a graduate more than twenty years ago. This is a pivotal time for the tax and legal sectors, with many UK businesses contending with rapidly shifting regulatory landscape and the evolving role that technology plays in compliance and reporting. I am looking forward to working with our team to support clients as they continue to explore what the modern tax and legal departments should look like.”

