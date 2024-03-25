EY has has announced the promotion of Jemma Inker to the role of partner on its South West audit team, based in Bristol.
Inker originally joined EY in 2011 as an audit senior and has over 15 years’ experience. During her time at EY, Inker has built extensive knowledge of both the South West, working with listed and private businesses across a range of sectors including utilities, consumer, manufacturing and transport.
In addition to her role in the audit team, she is also responsible for the firm’s talent strategy in the region and is a mentor and coach to a number of employees.
Commenting on this, EY managing partner for the South West, Karen Kirkwood, said: “Jemma plays an integral role within our audit team and I’m delighted that she has been promoted to Partner.
“Jemma brings a wealth of experience to the Partnership, having worked with a broad cross section of companies across the region, from a range of different industries. Jemma’s promotion will help strengthen our leadership and business offering across the South West and I’m excited to see how her team grows and develops.”
Commenting on her promotion, Inker said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed to Partner. We have a thriving team of talent based in our Bristol office and I’m looking forward to working with our people as we continue to grow as a business and support companies across the region.”
