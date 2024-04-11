SBP Accountants & Business Advisers (SBP), a North-east accountancy firm with offices in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff, has announced the promotion of two members of its team to directors.
As part of 11 company-wide promotions, Mark Rhynas and Jamie Smith move to the director positions following what the firm has described as their “exceptional expertise and leadership”. It was further noted that their promotions are expected to “bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies” to SBP’s management team.
Rhynas and Smith jointly expressed their excitement for their new roles: “We are both honored and thrilled to step into these positions at such a key time for SBP. We look forward to contributing to the firm’s success, driving innovation, and upholding the standards of excellence that John has set during his 25 years at the firm.”
According to an official statement, the decision to promote from within highlights SBP’s mission to “recognise and nurture” the potential of its team members. The firm further stated that by “fostering an environment where talent can grow, SBP not only enhances its service offerings but also strengthens its culture, ensuring that the firm remains a dynamic and innovative leader in the industry”.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData