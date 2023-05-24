PrimeGlobal has announced the appointment of Maureen Dillmore to the role of executive director, Americas, effective 1 June 2023.

The member support teams for North America and Latin America regions have recently been consolidated and will now sit under Dillmore’s leadership. In her new role, she will lead this diverse Americas region, where PrimeGlobal has over 100 member firms in 282 locations.

Commenting on her appointment, Dillmore said: “I am thrilled to embrace my new role of Executive Director of Americas at PrimeGlobal. This opportunity allows me to lead both the North and South American regions. I look forward to working with the Executive Team, Board of Directors, and Regional Councils and collectively we can foster collaboration, innovation, and growth, ensuring that our members not only excel but truly thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. I am honored to be a part of this exceptional organization and look forward to making a lasting impact in the Americas region.”

As part of the new changes to the region, PrimeGlobal has recently appointed Sofi Wehncke as Latin America – lead, where she will be responsible for retaining and recruiting Latin America members.

Wehncke has a diverse background in customer service, holding managerial and coordinator roles across various industries, including event management and membership assistance. Through these experiences, she has developed strong leadership skills and a team-oriented mindset.