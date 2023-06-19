Abacus Worldwide has announced the addition of four new members to the association on a global scale.

Joining Abacus are law firms from Jordan and Ireland along with accounting & advisory firms in Ecuador and Spain. The association currently has more than 100 members with more than 170 offices spanning 55 countries.

Commenting on this, Abacus Worldwide president and CEO, Julio Gabay, said: “These additions not only add to our reach and numbers but also the knowledge base our members can call on.

“They boost our legal expertise in the Middle East, particularly around Sharia issues, and provide services that go beyond law and accounting to serve the needs of our members’ clients.”

Auditccount Cia. Ltd., Ecuador

Headquartered in Guayaquil, the firm offers financial audits, outsourced accounting, and tax consulting to clients doing business in the country. On the advisory side, the firm assists clients with human resources, training and administrative challenges.

Orient Law Firm, Jordan

Based in Amman, Jordan, the 26-lawyer firm provides various legal services to businesses, including litigation, contracts, company formation, Sharia issues, and dealing with foreign embassies. Orient offers end-to-end legal solutions including but not limited to disputes & litigation, commercial contracts, marriage, divorce, inheritance, collection, trademarks, copyrights, & intellectual property, tax services, & real estate.

Avantges Outsourcing, Spain

Headquartered in Barcelona, the advisory firm started life as a law firm before expanding to cover other needs of international business clients opening offices in the country. Avantges has more than 20 multilingual professionals in law, tax, accounting and human resources operating out of Barcelona and Madrid. It offers a full suite of business services for companies looking to expand into Spain and works with clients in Europe, the United States, South America and the Middle East.

Clarke Jeffers Solicitors, Ireland

The award-winning firm focuses on commercial, finance, property and family law, with a goal of providing cutting edge, well-designed and modern solutions for its clients. With offices in Dublin and Carlow, the firm has been named Provincial Law Firm of the Year and Leinster Law Firm of the year at the Irish Law Awards, while managing partner Victor Clarke has been recognized for his contribution to commercial law with the International Advisory Award for Commercial Law.