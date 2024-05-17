Having recently transitioned to the MGI Worldwide accounting network, Valarezo & Asociados, based in Guayaquil, Ecuador, has noted that its ‘eager to make the most of its membership, seeking opportunities for collaboration, and making strong use of the MGI Worldwide brand to extend its regional and global reach’.
Why move to the network?
This move marks a significant step in the history of Valarezo & Asociados, reinforcing its commitment to client satisfaction and international growth. The firm has noted that it looks forward to contributing to the success of the network and leveraging the resources and expertise within MGI Worldwide to enhance its capabilities and serve its clients on a global scale.
Commenting on this, Valarezo & Asociados partner, Douglas Valarezo, said: “Collaboration and interaction with an international reach is at the heart of our decision to move to the network. We are looking to increase our firm’s prestige through adopting this strong brand which then allows us to compete with the major firms. We believe that MGI Worldwide provides the perfect platform for this.”
About Valarezo & Asociados
Valarezo & Asociados has been in business since 2001. With a highly trained team, comprised of partners, managers, seniors and assistants working across the firm’s different services, the firm has enjoyed sustained success and strong brand recognition in the local market. Today, with the strategic objective of being recognised as an international firm, Valarezo & Asociados intends to leverage its network membership to attract new business and compete with the major players in the industry.
The firm has a diversified portfolio, serving clients in the industrial, agricultural, banana, aquaculture, commercial, financial, securities and insurance sectors.
Audit qualified
In Ecuador, audit firms require a number of different credentials, depending on which type of entity they are working for. In the case of Valarezo & Asociados, the firm is proud to hold all available credentials – only attributed to firms that are recognised in the field and setting them apart from many of their competitors.
Whilst external audits make up 80% of business, the firm is proactively expanding its consulting services.
Client focussed
The firm’s client-centric approach prioritises a personal service, with time invested in understanding requirements, fostering long-term relationships, and actively supporting clients in achieving their goals.