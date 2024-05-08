MGI Worldwide has announced that the Kathmandu-based firm, Sujan Kafle & Associates (SKACA) will be joining its international network, ‘strengthening its relationships’ with other member firms both in Asia and around the world.

Why join MGI Worldwide accounting network?

SKACA joined the network with an aim to improve its service quality and expand its offering. The firm hopes to enhance its capabilities, particularly in areas like Information Systems Audit and Risk Management, while also seeking opportunities for growth and collaboration. SKACA’s decision reflects a commitment to providing quality services and meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

Commenting on this, SKACA chief executive and MGI Worldwide key contact, Sujan Kafle, said: “We are looking forward to working with MGI in the long term and to providing a better quality of service to our clients. As a firm we are committed to expanding and delivering exceptional service.”

About the firm

Founded in 2005, SKACA is a mid-sized firm of Chartered Accountants providing a wide range of business services to various industries, non-profit organisations, listed companies, and private individuals. The firm specialises in statutory audit and internal audit functions, business advice and consultation, tax planning, and accounting and auditing services.

SKACA partner, Laba Khatri, further said: “We maintain high standards on documentation, reporting and client privacy and we have a deep rooted collaboration with national and foreign partners in audit and assurance practices.”

The firm is led by Sujan Kafle who has over 20 years’ experience in the area of accounts, finance and taxation. Last year Kafle was unanimously elected President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal where he also served as a council member between 2009-2012. Kafle and Khatri, both trained in India, and were recently joined by new partner Prabin Subedi, who brings local expertise from Nepal.