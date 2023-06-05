Russell Bedford International’s Geneva, Switzerland member firm, Russell Bedford Fiduciaire Genève SA, was an official sponsor of this year’s Gonet Genève Open held in Geneva, Switzerland on 20 – 27 May 2023.

The Gonet Genève Open returned to the Swiss city in 2015, for the first time since 1991, held at the Tennis Club de Genève at the Parc des Eaux-Vives, the oldest and largest tennis club in Switzerland. Swiss players have won the event on four occasions, with Stan Wawrinka notably winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

Attracting 30,000 people throughout the week, this hugely successful eight-day tournament continues to cement its place in Geneva’s cultural and sporting landscape and is now one of the city’s main events of the year.

Chile’s No. 1, Nicolas Jarry, claimed the top spot at the final held on Saturday, 27 May, beating Bulgarian, Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (1) 6-1 to win this year’s tournament.

Speaking about the impressive tournament, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, spoke of his attendance: “It was an honour to represent Russell Bedford International at this highly renowned tennis tournament in Geneva. Our member firm in Geneva, Russell Bedford Fiduciaire Genève SA, deserve huge credit for their excellent promotion of the Russell Bedford brand, as official sponsors of the event.”

He added: “Having received a welcome like no other, I feel very proud to have the Russell Bedford brand so well promoted in Geneva. I thank our colleagues for their support and generosity.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors at Russell Bedford Fiduciaire Genève SA, Nabil Jean Sab, said: “The Gonet Genève Open has become an institution in Geneva’s schedule of top events throughout the year. Drawing thousands of visitors to the city each year, we proudly take the opportunity to showcase our incredible city and it was my pleasure that, this year, I was able to welcome Russell Bedford’s CEO, Stephen Hamlet to join us for the celebrations.”

He concluded: “A huge thank you to Stephen and team for supporting us in our efforts to bring exposure to our unified brand and shine the spotlight on Russell Bedford International.”