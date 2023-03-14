Russell Bedford International, has announced its new partnership with the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD), one of the world’s leading authorities on cross-border taxation. Through the partnership, the network aims to provide businesses and individuals with key tax data related to doing business in over 100 countries, via IBFD’s Country Key Features guides.

Expanding into new markets presents a multitude of challenges and considerations that differ vastly from country to country. The Russell Bedford global network aims to make that process easier by providing specialist guidance and advice to those seeking to move into international markets.

The purpose of the Country Key Features guides is to provide a concise summary of direct taxation, indirect taxation including value added tax (VAT/GST), other taxes and general information to help those seeking to do business in a particular country.

The Country Key Features guides are accessible here. The effective date of tax and other information is mentioned at the start of each guide. The information is updated annually. IBFD has more frequent updates of the content available on the IBFD Tax Research Platform.

Commenting on this new initiative, Russell Bedford’s CEO Stephen Hamlet said: “I am delighted to begin collaborating with IBFD. The new Country Key Features guides are an important step in being able to make relevant information available to business owners who are considering overseas investments. I am proud that our international network is helping businesses understand the key differences with respect to doing business in another country and allowing them to keep abreast of significant changes.”