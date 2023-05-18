Russell Bedford International has announced the appointment of Chartist Associates its new member firm in Mauritius.

Established in 1992 by the current senior partner, Francis Wong, Chartist Associates is a registered accounting and auditing firm with five partners and almost 60 personnel.

Supporting around 1500 domestic and international corporate clients, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services, including accounting, auditing, tax compliance and consulting, outsourced payroll, advisory, company incorporation and corporate secretarial.

Speaking about the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, said: “The addition of Chartist Associates is an exciting development for the network. The firm’s wide range of services brings a substantial lift to the network’s capabilities in the EMEA region and an advantage to clients of members who need support in Mauritius.”

Chartist Associates senior partner, Kenny Wong, added: “We are delighted to join Russell Bedford International as the network’s exclusive representative in Mauritius. As a firm with a strong focus towards servicing international corporate clients, joining an international network of professionals with similar values and ambition is an exciting opportunity and one that we embark on with great passion.

Russell Bedford global board director for EMEA, Emmanuel Dupeux, added: “I’m very pleased to welcome Chartist Associates as our new member firm in Mauritius. I look forward to connecting with our new colleagues and supporting them as they grow.”