Global professional services network, Russell Bedford International, has announced the appointment of Shonkhor Unelgee Audit LLC as its first member firm in Mongolia.
Shonkhor Unelgee Audit LLC was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, in the city centre Sükhbaatar District. It holds memberships with the Mongolian Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mongolian Institute of Certified Appraisers.
Registered by the Financial Regulatory Commission of Mongolia, Shonkhor Unelgee Audit LLC specialises in providing audit services to the securities and insurance sectors, along with conducting audits for virtual asset service providers. The firm has a portfolio of approximately 60 clients, including publicly listed companies and public interest entities.
Commenting on the appointment, Russell Bedford CEO, Stephen Hamlet, expressed delight, stating that “we are very pleased to welcome Shonkhor Unelgee Audit LLC to the network as our first member firm in Mongolia. World Bank figures are projecting economic growth of more than 6% in Mongolia in 2024. The addition of the new firm positions us well to benefit from this economic growth and opens avenues for expanded services to international clients.”
Shonkhor Unelgee Audit LLC executive director, Shirev Davaajav, concluded:“Joining Russell Bedford International as the network’s first member in Mongolia is a momentous occasion for us. Aligning with a global network of professionals who share our values and aspirations presents an exciting opportunity that we eagerly embrace.”
