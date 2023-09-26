PrimeGlobal has announced it has signed a new three-year global agreement with Xero, the small business platform, to empower PrimeGlobal member firms to adopt and use Xero’s cloud accounting solutions to help their clients grow and succeed.

Under the agreement, PrimeGlobal has been awarded the Xero Global Partner status, which provides new benefits to its participating member firms, including education and co-marketing opportunities, extended account management, as well as access to training and support. Through this partnership, PrimeGlobal’s member firms can access invaluable resources, including technology tools and Xero’s research and insights, to help ensure that firms are well-prepared for the future.

In addition, PrimeGlobal and Xero will collaborate to support the sharing of best practices, provide insights into the latest industry trends at conferences and events, and explore opportunities for member firms to better understand future technology and industry trends.

Commenting on this, PrimeGlobal CEO, Stephen Heathcote, said: “Together, PrimeGlobal and Xero will use the cloud to scale services and provide data that underpins client insights to both new and existing users.

“The partnership goes far beyond access to the platform; Xero is committed to working with us to help members implement technology and modernize their services.”

Xero head of enterprise, David Emmerman, concluded: “Xero and PrimeGlobal have partnered as a result of our shared commitment to empowering firms with expertise and innovative solutions.

“Together, we will support member firms on both local and global scales, enabling them to harness the advantages of the Xero platform.”