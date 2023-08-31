Xero, the global small business platform, marked day one of Xerocon Sydney 2023 by opening applications for its inaugural Xero Beautiful Business Fund, designed to celebrate small businesses, empower success and accelerate their growth.

The initiative is now open for submissions with more than S$620,000 in funding available to support the future aspirations of small businesses globally.

The Xero Beautiful Business Fund is open to Xero small business customers in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the US, and the UK and will recognise companies who are eager to take the next step in various aspects of their business.



There are low barriers to entry, and to apply, Xero small business customers in Singapore will need to submit a 90-second pitch video and complete a brief written form for as many categories as they see fit:

Innovating for sustainability: For small businesses who want to take the next step on their sustainability journey. For example, it could be to move to sustainable packaging, implement energy-efficient equipment or carbon neutral transport.

For small businesses who want to take the next step on their sustainability journey. For example, it could be to move to sustainable packaging, implement energy-efficient equipment or carbon neutral transport. Trailblazing with technology: For small businesses seeking to innovate. This could include digitalising parts of their operations or integrating new emerging technologies.

For small businesses seeking to innovate. This could include digitalising parts of their operations or integrating new emerging technologies. Strengthening community connection: For small businesses or non-profits who strive to give back to their communities. It could be to contribute to philanthropy, social good, or make an impact on the community in a meaningful way.

For small businesses or non-profits who strive to give back to their communities. It could be to contribute to philanthropy, social good, or make an impact on the community in a meaningful way. Upskilling for the future: For small businesses seeking to support upskilling for themselves or their employees. This could include access to training and other professional development opportunities.

Each submission should be future-focused and detail how the funding would benefit the small business.

Commenting on this, Xero CEO, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, said: “Supporting and celebrating small businesses and their owners is at the core of Xero’s mission, and we’re energised by the opportunity to empower these companies and trailblazers with funding that can help them achieve the next level of success.

“We’re pleased to be awarding funds to help our customers to take their next step in areas like sustainability or exploring new technologies, where they may not have had the cash to do so.”