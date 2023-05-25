HedgeFlows, a financial toolkit for SMEs, has appointed former Xero sales director Glen Foster to its advisory board ahead of the launch of a new Accountants Dashboard.

With his extensive experience in the accounting and financial services sectors, Foster will accelerate HedgeFlows’ expansion by championing its accountancy solutions to partners and prospective clients.

During his 12-year tenure at accounting software firm Xero, Foster played a pivotal role in overseeing the sales cycle and driving company growth. Prior to joining HedgeFlows, he served as the Managing Director UK&I at Libeo.

The news precedes the upcoming Digital Accountancy Show in June, where Foster and HedgeFlows will unveil and showcase its solutions for accountants through demonstrations at the event.

Commenting on his appointment, Foster said: “Accountants witness first-hand the challenges of doing business internationally but often feel at a loss as to how to properly support SMEs who are being held back from international growth. Financial toolkits and platforms are essential to providing proper advice and guidance to businesses and I’m looking forward to working with HedgeFlows to develop these services and deliver first-class support to accountants.”

HedgeFlows co-founder, Neh Thaker, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Glen to our Advisory Board, bringing decades of accounting software experience at leading firms in the industry. Doing business internationally can be a risky and unsettling process for SMEs and early-stage businesses, and it is vital that they have access to resources and support to enable simpler financial planning, risk management and AP/AR automation across currencies. Glen will play a key role in further developing our offering to accounting practices to continue empowering both accountants and the businesses they serve.”