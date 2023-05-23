Cloud accounting business iplicit has signed accounting industry heavyweight, Damon Anderson, to help shape the growth of its partnership channels, as he did previously with Xero.

Anderson has become a strategic advisor to the rapidly expanding cloud accounting software provider, with a consulting role, which includes the creation of an advisory board to help steer iplicit’s partnership programme for accountancy practices.

Anderson made his debut for iplicit by joining its stand at Accountex, which saw iplicit unveil new tools to handle fixed asset management in accounting software.

Spending five years with Xero, Anderson became a member of its UK board and served as Regional Chief Operating Officer leading operations in the UK and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

His 20-year record of building and scaling fintech businesses also includes experience at Experian and Worldpay.

iplicit CEO, Lyndon Sitckley, said: “Damon is a real industry heavyweight who successfully built up the partnership channel at Xero, particularly for UK accountancy practices.

“Now he will be helping us drive the growth of a similarly loyal channel with iplicit, but for those practices serving the mid-tier organisations – the primary focus for iplicit’s proposition.

“From the very first conversation, the disruption to the incumbent market, coupled with innovative technology and a super passionate team, all resonated with Damon – our goal is to achieve what Xero did, on a global scale, but for the organisations with requirements beyond entry level accounting software.”

Anderson further commented: “My time at Xero was really special. It was a business that disrupted and transformed its industry, achieving truly great things by assembling teams of truly great people.

“During my years there it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it’s quite a surprise to find something equally as exciting with iplicit.”

Potential partners are currently being reviewed for the iplicit Advisory Board – an “inner circle” of accountancy partners with technical or consultancy knowledge. This handful of partners on the board will have access to iplicit’s technical team and will help shape the evolution of both the proposition and the channel itself.

Anderson concluded: “Every exposure I’ve had to iplicit has resonated with me, because its journey seems so familiar. It’s on a similar high-growth trajectory to Xero, but this time I’ve come aboard as a strategic advisor at an earlier stage to shape its offering for accountancy partners in particular.”