PrimeGlobal has announced the addition of seven new member firms to its community in the last few months. Six new member firms are in the EMEA region and add eleven key countries to the map. One new member firm joined the Asia Pacific region, offering more resources to the PrimeGlobal community and members.

The new member firms are:

Byrons, Sydney, Australia.

Eurofast International Ltd, Athens, Greece.

DKF Professionals, Accra, Ghana.

Ryecroft Glenton, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK.

BF Audtyt, Warsaw, Poland.

Accounting.Az, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Fiducia Consulting, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Commenting on this, PrimeGlobal EMEA executive director, Thierry Delvaux, said: “I am incredibly proud to add these six quality firms to our membership. They add eleven important countries to PrimeGlobal’s map of firms and provide strong expertise in the important subregions of EMEA, including Central and East Europe and Africa. Discovering exceptional firms offering comprehensive services in key locations is an absolute delight. Welcome to the 6 new EMEA firms and their teams of experts who clearly share our PrimeGlobal values.”

PrimeGlobal Asia Pacific executive director, George Guo, added: “Byrons is a leading independent accounting and business advisory firm in NSW Australia, with significant global business and multilingual support. PrimeGlobal and its member firms all share a distinctive culture and, we are the most active, collaborative, insightful business community. We are very pleased to welcome Byrons into our ever-growing and strengthening global family.”