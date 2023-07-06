MSI Global Alliance (MSI), the international associations of independent legal and accounting firms, has announced the launch of its new Specialist Interest Group (SIG) Portal for enhanced member collaboration.

This new, online platform is designed to connect members of all MSI SIG Groups, providing a central area for members to foster collaboration, share expertise, and stay up to date with the latest developments in their respective fields of expertise.

The SIG Portal provides a range of features and benefits that are set to enhance the collaboration and knowledge exchange for MSI member firms and their teams. It serves as a vibrant hub to engage in discussions and enables seamless networking opportunities, allowing members to connect with their peers and foster valuable relationships.

MSI CEO, Andrew Leck, said: “We are pleased to introduce our new Specialist Interest Group Portal. It has been designed to facilitate discussions, foster knowledge sharing and enhance member collaboration. By engaging with this platform, our members can expand their professional networks, access valuable resources, and remain at the forefront of their respective fields.”