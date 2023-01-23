MSI Global Alliance (MSI), has announced the addition of a number new member firms in Ukraine, Denmark and India to the association.

HWC LLC joins MSI as its representative accounting firm in Kyiv, Ukraine. The firm provides a full range of accounting, tax, outsourcing and business consultancy services to SMEs and entrepreneurs, as well as global businesses. The firm has strong links with Germany, Austria and Switzerland and long-standing relationships in the energy, heavy industry, metals, mining, and retail sectors.

HWC LLC partner, Sven Henniger, comments: “We are delighted to be joining MSI and look forward to connecting with leading independent legal and accounting firms around the world. I am certain that membership of MSI will help extend our global capabilities.”

Based in New Delhi, India, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan joins MSI with over 400 professionals specialising in the areas of dispute resolution, corporate and commercial law, taxation, and property law, both in India and abroad. The 50-partner firm combines strong legal knowledge with extensive and diverse industry experience.

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan executive partner, Badri Narayanan, comments: “We are very excited about joining MSI and the opportunity it presents to collaborate with legal and accounting firms around the world. The membership allows us to establish our global credentials and we look forward to working with the MSI members across the world.”

Also joining MSI is Danish law firm Donatzky & Partnere. Based in Copenhagen, the firm applies its core values of responsibility, integrity and availability in the provision of high-quality legal services to its extensive client base across the areas of dispute resolution, real estate, corporate and commercial law.

Donatzky & Partnere partner, Mathias Tegen, says: “We are excited to join the MSI Global Alliance family. This membership will strengthen our international reach and our clients can now (easier) enjoy quality services for their businesses worldwide. We look forward to assisting fellow MSI members whose clients require legal support in Denmark.”

MSI CEO, Andrew Leck, comments: “I am delighted to welcome these three firms to MSI. As a multidisciplinary association of both legal and accounting firms, we can provide enormous value to our member firms’ clients. Our three new members already have strong international links, and I am sure they will extend their global reach through membership of our vibrant association.”