MSI hosted its inaugural MSI International Specialist Interest Group Festival showcasing MSI member firms’ specialties.

The virtual festival, held from 21 – 23 March, featured 13 separate Specialist Interest Groups in 24 meeting sessions spread over various time zones to ensure that all MSI members could join in.

With over 500 MSI member firm professionals who signed up to attend, the global event provided a great platform for all participants to share thought leadership, knowledge and insights on the latest challenges and developments in their specialist area.

The wide range of topics included Audit & Accounting, ESG, Human Capital, Insolvency & Bankruptcy, International tax, Labour & Employment, Dispute Resolution, Marketing & Business development, M&A, Private clients, Real estate, Technology and Transfer pricing.

MSI Global Alliance CEO, Andrew Leck, commented: “I am delighted to see so many of our members who participated in our first SIG festival. The festival was a great success and a fantastic example of global collaboration in action. This level of global thought leadership and knowledge sharing is of tremendous benefit to both our member firms and their clients who are doing business across the globe.”

Moneris CEO & MSI member, Rui Almeida, further said: “I really appreciated the opportunity to join fellow experts for stimulating debate and knowledge sharing. We gained real insight into the challenges and developments taking place in our specialist area across different parts of the globe. Thanks to all at MSI for organising such a worthwhile event.”